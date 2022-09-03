Laal Singh Chaddha is the authorized remake of the Tom Hanks-starring Forrest Gump movie.

Trade analysts forecast a lifetime gross of Rs 75 crore.

LSC will be Aamir’s greatest failure since Mela is based solely on return on investment.

We all know how horribly Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, performed at the box office, and now experts have explained why.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor play the title characters in Laal Singh Chaddha. Much was expected of the movie due to its size, its 180 crore budget, and Aamir’s celebrity. Laal Singh Chaddha has yet to surpass $100 crore since its release, hence it was a failure to deliver.

The film’s failure has primarily been attributed to two factors: the unpopular content with the audience and a vocal boycott movement. The exact cause of Laal Singh Chaddha’s downfall is still a mystery to experts.

The film’s quality, not the boycott movement, according to the experts, is what ultimately brought it down. The boycott movement did not have this large of an impact, according to a Delhi-based exhibitor. “Padmaavat also faced boycott calls and even saw protests but it still earned over ₹100 crore in its first weekend. With Laal Singh Chaddha, the audience just rejected the film.’

The expert says that in this case, the filmmakers must consider the audience's wishes.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was produced and directed by Advait Chandan, is the authorised remake of the Tom Hanks-starring Forrest Gump movie from Hollywood. In addition to Khan and Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh have significant parts in the Hindi adaption.

Laal Singh Chaddha gained notoriety even before it was released as a result of numerous controversies, with many social media users calling for a boycott owing to comments made by Aamir and Kareena in the past.

