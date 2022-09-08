Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • ‘Extra restrictions from parents makes girls go astray’ Zainab Shabbir
‘Extra restrictions from parents makes girls go astray’ Zainab Shabbir

‘Extra restrictions from parents makes girls go astray’ Zainab Shabbir

Articles
Advertisement
‘Extra restrictions from parents makes girls go astray’ Zainab Shabbir

‘Restrictions from parents makes girls go astray’ Zainab Shabbir

Advertisement

After the enormous success of her most recent serial, Mushkil, the outstanding actress Zainab Shabbir recently got down for an interview.

She discussed marriage and the reasons why young ladies stray from the correct road, just like her character in the drama series Mushkil, during the conversation.

A new name in Pakistan’s drama serial industry is Zainab Shabbir. With her endearing nature and acting talent, the young diva is swiftly rising to fame in the entertainment industry.

Also Read

Zainab Shabbir looks stunning in black outfit
Zainab Shabbir looks stunning in black outfit

Zainab Shabbir is a stunning Pakistani actress. She is known for her...

The actress recently spoke with a well-known magazine and revealed the origin of her character and the reasons for why she was so unkind and unpleasant.

Advertisement

“Parents should do a good job in bringing up their child. If the child gets the same environment as my character from the serial they go negative. Young girls who get extra restrictions from their parents go astray. We should take them in confidence and give them a friendly environment.” She said.

Talking about her marriage plans and the qualities she wants her future husband to have the Meray Apnay star shares,

“Looks do not matter, the person should be respectful, compatible, and understanding and the most important thing I want is that the person should be able to take care of my family.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivek Agnihotri calls Hindi songs like a ‘bad copies of Insta reels’
Vivek Agnihotri calls Hindi songs like a ‘bad copies of Insta reels’
Find out how many expensive gifts Shahroz Sabzwari gave to Sadaf Kanwal!
Find out how many expensive gifts Shahroz Sabzwari gave to Sadaf Kanwal!
Priyanka Chopra on Instagram user who shared her unseen pics
Priyanka Chopra on Instagram user who shared her unseen pics
Karan Johar says if he launches a new face, nobody will watch film
Karan Johar says if he launches a new face, nobody will watch film
Malaika Arora reveals on talking to Arbaaz Khan after their breakup'
Malaika Arora reveals on talking to Arbaaz Khan after their breakup'
Alizeh Shah is giving winter vibes in latest viral pictures 
Alizeh Shah is giving winter vibes in latest viral pictures 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story