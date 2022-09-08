‘Restrictions from parents makes girls go astray’ Zainab Shabbir

After the enormous success of her most recent serial, Mushkil, the outstanding actress Zainab Shabbir recently got down for an interview.

She discussed marriage and the reasons why young ladies stray from the correct road, just like her character in the drama series Mushkil, during the conversation.

A new name in Pakistan’s drama serial industry is Zainab Shabbir. With her endearing nature and acting talent, the young diva is swiftly rising to fame in the entertainment industry.

The actress recently spoke with a well-known magazine and revealed the origin of her character and the reasons for why she was so unkind and unpleasant.

“Parents should do a good job in bringing up their child. If the child gets the same environment as my character from the serial they go negative. Young girls who get extra restrictions from their parents go astray. We should take them in confidence and give them a friendly environment.” She said.

Talking about her marriage plans and the qualities she wants her future husband to have the Meray Apnay star shares,

“Looks do not matter, the person should be respectful, compatible, and understanding and the most important thing I want is that the person should be able to take care of my family.”