Ezra Miller is dealing with serious mental health problems, reports

DC’s Flash actor Ezra Miller has mental health issues, a source told Rolling Stone.

The 29-year-old often mistook himself for his on-screen alter ego, the source said.

DC’s Flash actor Ezra Miller has severe mental health problems that have caused them to identify as a religious leader, according to the reports.

According to a person close to the actor, the 29-year-old DC star’s health deteriorated during the epidemic. “Miller would talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah and what their work is here.” the source said.

The source went on to say that Miller frequently mistook himself for his on-screen alter ego, “claiming that the Flash is the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus,” and that the Fantastic Beast actor farm in Vermont had an altar stocked with marijuana, sage, bullets, and figurines of the Flash.

According to Rolling Stone, the actor’s never-ending issues prompted Warner Bros executives to decide on the actor’s future with the business.

The DC’s swift hero immediately apologized to WB executives and gave them assurances to undergo treatment in light of the abrupt cancellation of Batgirl.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life,” Ezra Miller apologized.

