Edition: English
Fahad Mustafa discusses plans for television comeback

  • Fahad Mustafa is a handsome and multi-faceted Pakistani actor.
  • Fahad was on a Mashion where he was asked about coming back on television
  • He said that now he has joined films and he would like his fans to come to cinemas.
Fahad Mustafa is a handsome and multi-faceted Pakistani actor, producer, and host who is ruling the screen with his charismatic personality and his unstoppable charm.

In his career, Fahad has produced outstanding dramas like Tair e Lahooti, Main Abdul Qadir Hoon, and Kankar. Currently, he is producing successful movies such as Na Maloom Afraad, Actor in Law, Load Wedding, and Quaid e Azam Zindabad. Fahad hasn’t signed on for anything on television since he started appearing in movies, and despite the fact that people watch him on shows every week, they still miss him in dramas.

Fahad was questioned about his ambitions for returning to television when appearing on a Mashion. He stated that because he has now entered the film industry, he would like his supporters to watch him in theatres. He won’t be acting in dramas any time soon, therefore. Fahad has previously admitted that he was tired of playing the same roles.

