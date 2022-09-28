Falak Shabbir explains why his Walima pictures are “Missing”

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are one of the industry’s most popular couples. They are often seen holding hands and hugging, and their fiery chemistry turns the town red. Shabbir is also known as the “Flower Man” because he always gives his wife flowers and lots of love.

Khan’s place of work, home, or anywhere else, Shabbir makes sure that the mother of his daughter feels loved and flattered. They continue to live out their love story, which has many people in awe.

The Ijazat singer recently held a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram.

Fans always await his Q and A session as the actor is jovial and responds cheerfully. During the discussion, a fan asked Shabbir why did he not share his walima pictures online.

The singer replied, “Walimaay ka khana un logon ko khilaya tha jo bahar ka khana nahi kha patay. Es liye walima ki koi bhe pics nahi na he video”