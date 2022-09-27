Advertisement
Fans noticed Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan repeating their outfits at Hum Awards

Fans noticed Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan repeating their outfits at Hum Awards

Articles
Fans noticed Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan repeating their outfits at Hum Awards

Fans noticed Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan repeating their outfits at Hum Awards

  • The Hum Awards were held a few nights earlier in Hamilton, Canada.
  • Hania Aamir reused the same attire from another dance performance for her performance.
  • Mahira Khan sported a net red costume; she was also seen wearing the same design in her final performance.
The 8th Hum Awards lavish event, which took place a few nights earlier in Hamilton, Canada, caused a stir on social media. On social media, the breath-taking award was trending. However, due to the damage caused by the flood, there was also some criticism of this award event at the same time.

Overall, the award show succeeded in winning the hearts of the public because they had been looking forward to it for two years. The audience enjoyed the entertainment that was given on this unique and glitzy night. The most unique and deeply embedded of all the performances came from Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, and another from the ever-present Mahira Khan.

The performance that the fans had been anticipating the longest was that of Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed. The fact that Hania reused the same attire from another dance performance for the Hum Award is another cause to highlight her performance. The same thing was noted about Hania’s clothing and Mahira Khan’s as well.

Also Read

Netizens call Hania Aamir ‘cheap’ for her latest video with make-up-artist
Netizens call Hania Aamir ‘cheap’ for her latest video with make-up-artist

Hania Amir has established herself as one of Pakistan's top actresses. Adnan...

Soon after, the dance’s videos and photos spread via Instagram and other social media platforms. The audience made hints that the identical dress that both actresses previously wore will be repeated but in a different hue. Mahira Khan sported a net red costume; she was also seen wearing the same design in her final performance at the last Hum Awards in 2021. Hania wore a floral yellow choli and a patterned multicoloured lehenga that she also wore during a dance performance on Parwaaz Hai Junoon songs.

People believe that the dresses are authentic replicas of the earlier styles.

Fans' indication over dress repetition by Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan during their stage performances at 8th Hum Awards

Fans' indication over dress repetition by Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan during their stage performances at 8th Hum Awards

Also Read

