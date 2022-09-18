Fans say the queen would be proud of James Viscount Severn

James Viscount Severn is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 14-year-old joined the newly-appointed Prince of Wales.

He stood with his sister Lady Louise.

James Viscount Severn, the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, held vigil at Westminster Hall.

In remembrance of the late king on Saturday, the 14-year-old, who is the son of Prince Edward and Sophie, joined the newly-appointed Prince of Wales.

Severn stood next to the Queen’s coffin with his sister Lady Louise, 18, and cousins Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

The little prince has received many congratulations on Twitter for stepping up so early.

“I have the utmost admiration for #ViscountSevern, who, at the tender age of 14, kept watch over the coffin of his grandmother #QueenElizabeth while under intense public scrutiny. One fan said, “#princeEdward & #countessofWessex have every reason to be proud.

One more typed: “James Viscount Severn, congratulations! Very courageous; I doubt I could have done it at 14 years old. Grandma would be really proud of you.”

“Going to bid goodbye to my own grandma brought back memories of that grandchildren’s vigil. I doubt I would have liked to stand there in such a visible manner. Viscount Severn, the youngest grandson, displayed particularly bravery. I think it reminds William & Harry of Diana’s burial (sad face emoji),” another tweet stated.

