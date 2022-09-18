Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans say the queen would be proud of James Viscount Severn

Fans say the queen would be proud of James Viscount Severn

Articles
Advertisement
Fans say the queen would be proud of James Viscount Severn

Fans say the queen would be proud of James Viscount Severn

Advertisement
  • James Viscount Severn is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • The 14-year-old joined the newly-appointed Prince of Wales.
  • He stood with his sister Lady Louise.
Advertisement

James Viscount Severn, the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, held vigil at Westminster Hall.

In remembrance of the late king on Saturday, the 14-year-old, who is the son of Prince Edward and Sophie, joined the newly-appointed Prince of Wales.

Severn stood next to the Queen’s coffin with his sister Lady Louise, 18, and cousins Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

The little prince has received many congratulations on Twitter for stepping up so early.

“I have the utmost admiration for #ViscountSevern, who, at the tender age of 14, kept watch over the coffin of his grandmother #QueenElizabeth while under intense public scrutiny. One fan said, “#princeEdward & #countessofWessex have every reason to be proud.

One more typed: “James Viscount Severn, congratulations! Very courageous; I doubt I could have done it at 14 years old. Grandma would be really proud of you.”

Advertisement

“Going to bid goodbye to my own grandma brought back memories of that grandchildren’s vigil. I doubt I would have liked to stand there in such a visible manner. Viscount Severn, the youngest grandson, displayed particularly bravery. I think it reminds William & Harry of Diana’s burial (sad face emoji),” another tweet stated.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Julie Chrisley
Julie Chrisley "Praying" The Legal Struggle Her Family Has Undergone Has a "Reason"
Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ labelled as weapon against royals
Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ labelled as weapon against royals
Hrithik Roshan donates equipment after Fighter shoots
Hrithik Roshan donates equipment after Fighter shoots
'John Wick: Chapter 4' shows Keanu Reeves wielding nunchucks
'John Wick: Chapter 4' shows Keanu Reeves wielding nunchucks
Bharti Singh, Dheeraj Dhoopar & other stars discuss their Christmas plans
Bharti Singh, Dheeraj Dhoopar & other stars discuss their Christmas plans
Lindsie Chrisley Says 'Nothing Worst Waking Up on Christmas Morning Without Your Child'
Lindsie Chrisley Says 'Nothing Worst Waking Up on Christmas Morning Without Your Child'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story