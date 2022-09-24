Advertisement
Fans waiting for Kylie Jenner to reveal her baby boy's name

Fans waiting for Kylie Jenner to reveal her baby boy’s name

Fans waiting for Kylie Jenner to reveal her baby boy’s name

Fans waiting for Kylie Jenner to reveal her baby boy’s name

  • Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True greeted her baby brother “Snowy.”
  • On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.
  • Fans are speculating that Snowy may be the name of Kylie Jenner’s baby boy.
Kylie Jenner, the name revealing of her baby boy has been the biggest mystery of 2022, with numerous fans trying to figure it out for months.

During a conversation with her mother Khloe on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson is heard calling her baby brother “Snowy.” Khloe had just given birth to a new boy via surrogate.

Fans are now speculating that Snowy may be the name of Kylie’s boy after True’s mother clarifies that the baby’s name is not Snowy and that she is actually True’s new brother and cousin.

The programme saw the birth of Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s second child, with their older daughter True digitally seeing her new baby brother.

True greeted the infant on a FaceTime call by saying, “Hi, Snowy!” but Khloe quickly corrected her, saying, “His name is not Snowy.”

On social media, viewers made claims that True might have unintentionally given the name of her cousin to the audience when she first saw her new brother.

‘PLACE YOUR BETS!’ User Marissa Spagnoli of TikTok explained her theory in a caption that was included with a video.

She emphasized, “She’s linking the baby brother thing to Kylies kid since he was just born,” in a reply. with her supporters concurring.

The beauty expert and her boyfriend Travis originally intended to call their infant kid Wolfie, but they later changed their minds.

The Late Late Show presenter James Corden was informed by Kylie Jenner earlier this month that her son still doesn’t have a name.

