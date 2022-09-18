Farah Khan says her kind of cinema is back, wants to be quiet on it

It’s time for the high-profile, tentpole, event movies and blockbuster commercial entertainment, according to film director and choreographer Farah Khan. However, Farah stressed in a recent interview that she will remain “silent about the plans” until they are implemented. She added that previously, out of excitement, she had “a big mouth” and had spoken everything.

Speaking on it, Farah said, “What’s good today is that my kind of cinema is back! There was a whole cycle when I didn’t make a movie because my kind of films were not being made. It’s time for the big-ticket, tentpole, event films and blockbuster commercial entertainers. Those are the ones working. But this time, I want to be quiet about the plans till they roll out. Earlier, I had a big mouth, and I revealed all my cards due to sheer excitement. But now, I just want to focus on the work and get it going.”

Speaking about her project with Rohit Shetty, Farah said, “Rohit and I want to make our film together. He has given me a hefty signing amount and is refusing to take it back (laughs). In fact, he has been very sweet to me. Even though he was not my friend, when my family and I were going through a tough phase a while ago, he picked up the phone to check if we were alright and if we needed help. That display of support makes me extremely emotional towards him. So, to answer your question, our film will be made but that’s all I can say at this moment. As for the other film, it was pure talk in trade circles.”

With Main Hoon Na, Farah made her directorial debut in 2004. Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, and Shah Rukh Khan were all present. Later, she was the director of Tees Maar Khan and Om Shanti Om. She has also served as host of Tere Mere Beach Mein, a celebrity chat show.

Farah was appointed as a judge for the first and second seasons of the reality television programs Indian Idol, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, and Dance India Dance Li’l Masters.