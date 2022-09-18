Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Farah Khan says, ‘I talked too much and showed my hand’

Farah Khan says, ‘I talked too much and showed my hand’

Articles
Advertisement
Farah Khan says, ‘I talked too much and showed my hand’

Farah Khan says, ‘I talked too much and showed my hand’

Advertisement
  • Farah Khan is an Indian actress.
  • Farah says it’s time for ‘tentpole, event films, and blockbuster commercial entertainers’.
  • She will stay ‘quiet about the plans’ till they get rolled out.
Advertisement

Farah Khan is an Indian film director, film producer, actress, dancer, and choreographer who works predominantly in Hindi films.

Farah Khan has said that her “kind of cinema” is back and that it’s “time for the big-ticket, tentpole, event films and blockbuster commercial entertainers.” In a new interview, Farah said that she will not talk about the plans until they are put into action. She also said that earlier, when she was excited, she had “a big mouth” and said everything.

Speaking about her project with Rohit Shetty, Farah said, “Rohit and I want to make our film together. He has given me a hefty signing amount and is refusing to take it back (laughs). In fact, he has been very sweet to me. Even though he was not my friend, when my family and I were going through a tough phase a while ago, he picked up the phone to check if we were alright and if we needed help. That display of support makes me extremely emotional towards him. So, to answer your question, our film will be made but that’s all I can say at this moment. As for the other film, it was pure talk in trade circles.”

Also Read

Farah Khan gave tribute to ‘Guru’ Michael Jackson on his birthday
Farah Khan gave tribute to ‘Guru’ Michael Jackson on his birthday

On the day of American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson's birthday, Farah Khan paid...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kelly Rizzo marks her first Christmas without Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo marks her first Christmas without Bob Saget
Photos: Saniya Shamshad celebrates Christmas with family
Photos: Saniya Shamshad celebrates Christmas with family
'Still very much in the Christmas spirit' Tori Spelling shares video decorating tree
'Still very much in the Christmas spirit' Tori Spelling shares video decorating tree
Mawra Hocane delights fans with stunning pictures
Mawra Hocane delights fans with stunning pictures
Jason Wahler's son Wyatt admitted on Christmas with pneumonia
Jason Wahler's son Wyatt admitted on Christmas with pneumonia
Dwayne Johnson gives guinea pigs to his daughters for Christmas
Dwayne Johnson gives guinea pigs to his daughters for Christmas
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story