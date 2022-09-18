Farah Khan says, ‘I talked too much and showed my hand’

Farah Khan gave tribute to ‘Guru’ Michael Jackson on his birthday
On the day of American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson's birthday, Farah Khan paid...
Farah Khan is an Indian film director, film producer, actress, dancer, and choreographer who works predominantly in Hindi films.
Farah Khan has said that her “kind of cinema” is back and that it’s “time for the big-ticket, tentpole, event films and blockbuster commercial entertainers.” In a new interview, Farah said that she will not talk about the plans until they are put into action. She also said that earlier, when she was excited, she had “a big mouth” and said everything.
Speaking about her project with Rohit Shetty, Farah said, “Rohit and I want to make our film together. He has given me a hefty signing amount and is refusing to take it back (laughs). In fact, he has been very sweet to me. Even though he was not my friend, when my family and I were going through a tough phase a while ago, he picked up the phone to check if we were alright and if we needed help. That display of support makes me extremely emotional towards him. So, to answer your question, our film will be made but that’s all I can say at this moment. As for the other film, it was pure talk in trade circles.”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.