  Farah Khan shares picture with Sania Mirza as they 'gossip' after long time
  • Farah Khan uploaded photos of tennis pro Sania Mirza to her Instagram account on Tuesday.
  • Farah captioned the picture, “Mine!! (red heart) @mirzasaniar we make long distance relationships work big time”.
  • Huma Qureshi also commented on the picture.
Farah Khan shared pictures with BFF Sania Mirza as they gossiped together after a long time on Tuesday. Farah called her ‘mine’ on her Instagram handle. 

On Tuesday, movie director and choreographer Farah Khan uploaded photos of tennis pro Sania Mirza to her Instagram account. After some time passed, they both got together to gossip.

Farah was seen in the photo lovingly cradling Sania across her shoulder as she smiled for the camera. In the photo, they were both grinning.

Sania chose a neon green long jacket with ripped trousers and a watch, while Farah wore a dark blue kurta and black pants. Together, they have made guest appearances on both Koffee with Karan and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Farah captioned the picture, “Mine!! (red heart) @mirzasaniar we make long distance relationships work big time.” To which Sania replied, “This song is everything we are (laughing and heart-shaped eyes emojis)” in reference to the song which Farah added to their picture.

She added Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin song from Sholay by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Actor Huma Qureshi dropped a heart emoji on the picture. Farah shared a picture with her on her Instagram stories and captioned, “Mine.”

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza updated each other’s Instagram Stories.

One of her fans commented, “Sooooo cuteee pic mam.” Another fan wrote, “Salaam hai aapki dostiii ko.” (Salute to your friendship). Another fan commented, “Awww so cute both of you but Farah mam is always cute.” Many fans appreciated and dropped heart emojis for their friendship.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

When Farah and Sania appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Program and on season five of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan, everyone could see how close they were.

With Main Hoon Na, Farah made her directorial debut in 2004. Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, and Shah Rukh Khan were all present.

Later, she was the director of Tees Maar Khan and Om Shanti Om. She has also served as host of Tere Mere Beach Mein, a celebrity chat show.

Farah was appointed as a judge for the first and second seasons of the reality television programmes Indian Idol, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, and Dance India Dance Li’l Masters.

