Farhan Akhtar flaunts his toned physique in a sizzling pool

Farhan Akhtar is among Bollywood’s most attractive performers. The actor-director, who takes his health extremely seriously, frequently rewards fans and followers on Instagram with hot photos of him. Recently, Farhan flaunted his fit body in a pool photo on his official account, much to the pleasure of his fans and B-town buddies. The actor from Toofan’s shot has now ignited the internet.

Farhan Akhtar hinted that he is resuming his fitness regimen after a sabbatical by writing, “Bringing back that fit feeling… It has not yet been confirmed whether the actor is changing for his upcoming film. “oh! then okay! Hello,” said Shibani Dandekar, the actor-wife, filmmaker’s who is obviously ecstatic to see her husband’s attractive avatar.

In terms of his acting career, Farhan Akhtar most recently appeared in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. The boxer Aziz Ali character was portrayed by the actor in the sports drama, which had a direct OTT distribution. With the American television series Ms. Marvel, which is available on Disney+ Hotstar, Farhan later made his Hollywood debut. As Waleed, the Red Daggers’ leader, he made a guest cameo in the series.

With the release of the next film Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar will resume his career as a filmmaker. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the key roles and centres on an all-girls vacation. By the first quarter of 2023, Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa is anticipated to begin production.

