Farhan Akhtar is in the perfect Sunday mood: WATCH

Farhan Akhtar has said that his next film would be place on a road journey.

He is returning after a long absence.

His Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, is still one of his most popular films.

Everything in the film was great, from the songs to the tale. Aside from filmmaking and acting, he is also an excellent vocalist. And today, on Sunday, he released a video of himself grooving with his dogs.

The director cum actor shared a video on his Instagram handle in which we can see him sitting with his guitar and singing. His dogs, who are sitting next to him, are imitating him. It’s a hit with all three of them. ‘Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest,’ he captioned it. When he posted the video, his sister Zoya Akhtar replied, calling it the best band ever. Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon, and others shared their thoughts. Fans even included emoticons in their comments.

Farhan was most recently seen in Toofan, where he played a boxer. It was made available on the digital platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Earlier in the day, he wished Shabana Azmi a happy birthday. He posted a photo of them dancing at his wedding. The actor stated that dancing with her was a childhood ambition of his. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif will play the key roles in Jee Le Zaraa. The script was written by Zoya Akhtar, and production will begin in 2023.