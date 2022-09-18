Farhan Akhtar shares wedding photo with Shabana Azmi and wishes her happy birthday

Shabana Azmi is celebrating her 72nd birthday on Sunday.

Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of him dancing with her at his wedding.

The actor-filmmaker said he had been a fan of Shabana’s dancing for a long time.

Shabana Azmi’s birthday is on Sunday, and she will be 72 years old. Farhan, who is her stepson, was one of the people who used social media to send her well wishes. Farhan said he was a big fan of Shabana and praised her dancing skills in a sweet birthday message he sent with a picture of the two of them.

Farhan posted a picture of him dancing and Shabana looking at him while she danced with a bouquet of flowers in her hand. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @azmishabana18 Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together.”

