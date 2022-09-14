Farhan Saeed expresses gratitude as birthday wishes pours in

Farhan Saeed, a Pakistani heartthrob, rose to popularity via his tireless efforts in the entertainment sector. He has delivered standout performances in both films and television plays.

The Suno Chanda actor would spend his birthday in Canada, as he just shared a photo with Zara Noor Abbas from Toronto, where stars are gathered to take part in the “Hum Awards,” which will be presented later this month.

The Suno Chanda actor turned 38 today, and his Instagram and Twitter accounts are inundated with birthday wishes from fans.

He has played a variety of parts on TV while also showcasing his singing abilities. He is currently preparing to dazzle in the political drama Badshah Begum where he plays the ambitious feudal lord Pir Shahzaib.