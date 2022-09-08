Fashion designer Zara Shahjahan gets irritated by being copied

Pakistani fashion designer Zara Shahjahan is renowned. Because of her excellent designs, Zara has made a significant impact on the fashion industry. Her exquisite lawn prints, handcrafted bridal gowns, and high-end prêt are Zara Shahjahan’s specialties.

The female audience adores Zara’s unique fashion. For her wedding, she created outfits for many of the most prominent Pakistani personalities, including Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

The designer has now made an announcement about it since she is so fed up with other designers and firms copying her work. Zara posted a significant statement on her Instagram.

“Please please please. Stop, copying me. Honestly you guys are very talented and if you really put pressure on your brains, I promise you can come up with amazing ideas.” She wrote.

The designer’s stunning bridal attire and lawn designs are frequently copied by other designers due to their popularity. Several brands and designers were caught imitating Zara Shahjahan’s patterns and designs last year. A few companies slightly altered her lawn prints, design, and colors before copying them.