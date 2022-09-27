Advertisement
Father never made it as an actor after running away says, Vikram

Father never made it as an actor after running away says, Vikram

Articles
Father never made it as an actor after running away says, Vikram

Father never made it as an actor after running away says, Vikram

  • Vikram is among the most popular actors in Tamil cinema.
  • His father Vinod Raj could not achieve this level of success after he ran away from home
  • He was like Sobhita (Dhulipala), he ran away from home because he wanted to act.
Vikram is one of the most popular performers in Tamil film, with a three-decade-long career. However, his father Vinod Raj was unable to achieve the same level of success after he moved away from home to become an actor.

In a recent interview, Vikram discussed the careers of his father and son as he reflected on his own challenges before landing his breakthrough role in the 1999 film Sethu.When asked about his challenges in the profession despite the fact that his father was an actor,  Vikram said, “No my father did not have it easy, that is the problem, he never made it. He was like Sobhita (Dhulipala), he ran away from home because he wanted to act. He would come to studios, he would stand outside Ave Maria studio, but would not be able to get in.”

“Sometimes when he got in…he was quite a smart-looking dude and looked a little like an English actor. So, he told me, when he would be standing in a crowd, he would have heroes suddenly singling him out and saying, ‘get that guy out.’ Maybe he is lying, whatever. But he had it that bad and then he struggled, and struggled, and struggled and he never did quite make it. So, I guess there is a genetic loading. I have been wanting to act, I felt that fire, and my son feels the same way. He never told me to be an actor, but I had that drive and maybe I wanted to succeed for him, but then it became a struggle for me to find my feet.”

