Fatima Sana Shaikh gears up for day 2 of Sam Bahadur

Fatima Sana Shaikh is a young, attractive actress who is poised to rule the globe with her charisma and the roles she chooses to play in her future motion pictures. The actress’ portrayal in one of the stories, “Raat Rani,” from Modern Love Mumbai, was highly praised. The actress is now prepared for Sam Bahadur, which stars Vicky Kaushal. Fans have been anticipating seeing her in her new role ever since it was revealed that she and Sanya Malhotra will both be appearing in this movie.

Fatima provided a sneak peek of her preparation for the part of Indira Gandhi, which she will play in Sam Bahadur, on social media. Fatima provides a peek of how she is working really hard to become her role, even if there is no denying her skill. She posted an image of the book “Indira: The Life of Indira Nehru Gandhi.” Such an amazing book about her life, she writes. Would strongly suggest it at this point.

She also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself seated in front of a mirror on the set of the much anticipated movie Sam Bahadur with the hashtag “Sam Bahadur” in the caption. Along with Sam Bahadur, Fatima Sana Shaikh has an intriguing cast for her next projects, including Dhak Dhak. Co-written and co-directed by Tarun Dudeja; Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari served as producers.

