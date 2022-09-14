Fatima Sana Sheikh shares selfie from flight

Soon, Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Sheikh will appear together onscreen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Sanya Malhotra is also a star in the movie.

The performers are already travelling to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where the filming has already begun since June of this year.

Vicky Kaushal and Zeeshan Ayyub were in the photo, which the actress uploaded from the aeroplane with the caption “Ache Bache.” In a another image that she also shared, the actress wrote, “Off to Jodhpur for #SamBahadur.” The late prime minister Indira Gandhi will be portrayed by Fatima. To further on Sam Manekshaw, he was the first Indian Army commander to be given the title of Field Marshal, and Bangladesh was founded as a result of his military triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

