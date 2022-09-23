Fawad Khan reveals he gained weight for Maula Jatt

Fawad Khan has been largely absent from both the big and small screens since 2016.

Fawad Khan is an actor who empathises with his characters. This is the reason despite only working on a few projects throughout his career, he has managed to win the hearts of millions. Although Fawad has been largely absent from both the big and small screens since 2016, his admirers still remember his performances as vividly as the day they were broadcast.

With the upcoming and eagerly anticipated The Legend of Maula Jatt, Fawad Khan will return to the big screen. The actor went to great measures to appear good for the role of the famed Maula Jatt. He admitted that he had to put on weight for the part because, at the time he signed up for it, he weighed only 78 kg. For his health, Fawad added an additional 20 to 25 kg in order to become the Maula that we see on television today.

Due to his excessive weight-gaining regimen and malfunctioning kidneys, Khan ultimately ended up in the hospital. He added that this is not healthy and that everyone should never begin such an intense diet for a job because it is bad over the long term. It was not good for Fawad Khan’s health because he has diabetes as well.

Humaima Malick, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi play the main characters in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie is a reworking of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s Urdu play Gandasa, much like Maula Jatt and Wehshi Jatt.

The first announcement of The Legend of Maula Jatt came in 2011. The movie hasn’t been released ten years later. The producer of the original movie, Sarwer Bhatti, withdrew all cases earlier this year, clearing The Legend of Maula Jatt of any legal complications.

Watch the trailer here:

