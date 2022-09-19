Fawad Khan shares his views about award shows

Fawad Khan has produced a small number of plays, all of which have gone on to be superhits.

In a recent interview, he stated that he does not agree with award show culture.

He believes that some equally good performances receive less attention, while others receive more attention.

One of Pakistan’s biggest celebrities is Fawad Khan. When he moved to Bollywood, he established himself as the heartthrob, owned the music industry, and controlled the drama industry. In the course of his career, Fawad Khan has not produced a lot of work. He has only produced a small number of plays, all of which went on to become superhits, with Dastaan, Humsafar, and Zindagi Gulzar Hai going down in history as classics.

Fawad Khan continued to receive recognition for his work by receiving numerous honours, including Best Actor, Best On-Screen Couple, and Icon awards on various award ceremonies. He has always had plenty of trophies. Even in India, he won a Filmfare for Best Debut in Khoobsurat.

Fawad Khan has a totally distinct perspective on award presentations while being in charge of all the major award ceremonies in Pakistan, including the Lux Style Awards and the Hum Awards. In a recent interview, he stated that he did not agree with the award show culture. He does not support pitting talented performers against one another. He also continued by saying that although some equally good performances receive less attention, others receive more attention. He cited instances of this happening at award ceremonies all across the world.

