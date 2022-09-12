Faysal Quraishi celebrates Imran Ashraf’s birthday by sharing throwback video

Faysal is a Pakistani actor, model, and television host.

Faysal Quraishi posted a throwback video.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Mirza and Sons, Sawan, Tum Kahan Hum Kahan.

Faysal Quraishi is a Pakistani actor, producer, and television host. He appears in Pakistani television dramas, reality shows, and films.

Faysal Quraishi posted a throwback video where the Mushk actor was a child actor. He captioned his post “Happy birthday @imranashrafawan stay happy and stay successful.”

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

