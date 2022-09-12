Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Faysal Quraishi celebrates Imran Ashraf’s birthday by sharing throwback video

Faysal Quraishi celebrates Imran Ashraf’s birthday by sharing throwback video

Articles
Advertisement
Faysal Quraishi celebrates Imran Ashraf’s birthday by sharing throwback video

Faysal Quraishi celebrates Imran Ashraf’s birthday by sharing throwback video

Advertisement
  • Faysal is a Pakistani actor, model, and television host.
  • Faysal Quraishi posted a throwback video.
  • He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Mirza and Sons, Sawan, Tum Kahan Hum Kahan.
Advertisement

Faysal Quraishi is a Pakistani actor, producer, and television host. He appears in Pakistani television dramas, reality shows, and films.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials including Mirza and Sons, Sawan, Tum Kahan Hum Kahan, Salman, Meri Unsuni Kahaani, Kitnay Door Kitnay Paas, Ishq Ibadat and many more.

Faysal Quraishi posted a throwback video where the Mushk actor was a child actor. He captioned his post “Happy birthday @imranashrafawan stay happy and stay successful.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

Also Read

Faysal Quraishi to host ‘Jeeto Ek Minute Mein’ on Bol Entertainment
Faysal Quraishi to host ‘Jeeto Ek Minute Mein’ on Bol Entertainment

Bol Entertainment, a channel brimming with entertainment and masti, is going to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story