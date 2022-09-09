Faysal Quraishi’s Remark About Pakistani’s Is Met With Criticism

Pakistan yanked a perfect win from the hands of Afghanistan yesterday.

Faysal Quraishi is a well-known Pakistani television actor best known for his outstanding acting abilities and hit dramas. Fans adore the actor and eagerly await his dramas. The actor also has a large international fan base. Faysal Quraishi is a patriotic man who is always vocal about Pakistani issues and current events.

After a tough competition, Pakistan yanked a perfect win from the hands of Afghanistan yesterday. Throughout the series, the entire country was overjoyed because Pakistan had defeated India in super fours. Fans praised Pakistan after a difficult and much-needed victory over Afghanistan.

Faysal Quraishi stated that the nation praises and chants for them with good words such as My Prince, My Tiger, My Love, My Dear, World Class No 1 Team, when they win but when they lose the game, the same public says that they must have fixed the match boss, they don’t know how to play the game, they become number one but they are not, we have made them stars, and so on. Check out what he wrote.

Well, the public reacted to it and didn’t like his jab, they said that his jibe was uncalled for at the time of happiness. One fan wrote, “you are wrong Faysal Bhai, this is the only tournament I enjoyed each match and didn’t say a single negative word about team because they are fighting”. One fan wrote, “I think you feel the same way and that’s why you gave written it as the nation was constantly cheering the team”



Another fan said, “Nobody cares about your negative statement at this positive gesture so can you please leave us to celebrate this”. One fan said in funny manner, ” No, now we have memorize the song Tum Jeeto Ya Haro Hmey Tum Say Piyar Hay – Whether You lose or You win, We Love You”. Here are all the comments.

