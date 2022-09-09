Feroze Khan baby boy Sultan Khan’s face revealed

Feroze Khan began his career as a VJ before transitioning to acting.

He co-starred in the film Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai with Sajal Aly.

There was a report that the couple had split up. But it turned out to be a rumour.

Feroze Khan has been a well-known actor in our Pakistani business for many years. His two sisters, Dua Malik and Humaima Malik, are also in the industry. He began his career as a VJ before transitioning to acting. He always attempts to cast varied characters, whether it’s a positive character like Aazer in Chup Raho, a bad character like Mir Hadi in Khaani, a comedy like Romeo Weds Heer, or a Sufi character like Farhad in Khuda Aur Mohabbat – season 3. The actor also played a few grey characters.

In 2016, the actor co-starred in the film Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai with Sajal Aly. At the time, it was discovered that both actors were dating. It was clear from their photos that they are getting married shortly. After a while, it was noticed that they had split up, as Khan married Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza. It’s a pre-arranged marriage. Later on, there was also a point when Khan decided to depart the social media industry for his religion. But after a while, he returned to the industry.

One year after his marriage, the pair is gifted with a newborn boy named Mohammad Sultan Khan. But they never published his photo on social media. There was a report going around a while ago that the couple had split up. But it turned out to be a rumour because the couple was also blessed with a baby daughter called Fatima Khan this year.

They are renowned for never posting images of their children on social media. However, a video showing Feroze Khan’s son Sultan Khan’s face is currently circulating on social media. In the video, he is wearing a face mask and playing with balls. The youngster removed his mask, so the lady filming the video asked him to put it back on.

Take a look at the video:

