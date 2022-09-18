Feroze Khan seeks legal actions to see children after separation

Aliza Sultan confirms separation with Feroze Khan in her official statement

Feroze Khan and his wife Alizey have reportedly separated, and the actor has appealed for visitation rights to meet his children.

According to local media, the Ishqiya actor was observed in Karachi’s City Courts, where he filed a petition to see his children, whom he is not permitted to see.

This announcement made waves in Pakistan’s mainstream and social media, but the couple kept their separation private.

However, the rumors have disappointed their supporters. Previously, Alizey deactivated her Instagram account when Feroze unfollowed her and her family on social media.

Also Read This is why Feroze Khan changed his decision to leave showbiz! Feroze Khan made the decision to quit acting after filming Khuda Aur...

Advertisement

The couple married in 2018, and their wedding was the talk of the town for quite some time.

The actor is best renowned for his portrayal of unpleasant characters. Khan embodies the character and breathes life into it because of his appearance.

He is now receiving plaudits for his outstanding performance in Habs alongside Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar. His performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 catapulted his stardom to new heights.