Feroze Khan sparks controversary, ‘I want to fall in love’

Articles
‘I want to fall in love’ Feroze Khan sparks controversary

The Khuda or Mohabbat hero, Feroze Khan is married to Alizey Sultan, with whom he has a boy and a girl as children. We have also heard rumors regarding his connections to his various costars numerous times, but they were never proven.

When Feroze Khan recently participated in an interview, the host questioned him about whether or not he preferred romantic heroes to sad ones.

“I want to do real-life romance. I want to fall in love I want to experience love. Why do I always have to do it for the camera? I’ll do it for myself.” he replied.

His statement even startled the host. He further said, “If we talk about Sufis they always preferred love over everything they emphasised on love.”

His claim did not leave a favourable impression on internet users, who instead began asking questions. People claimed that he is unhappy or hasn’t found love even after having two children. Internet users questioned his devotion to his wife. He was even labelled a hypocrite by some.

