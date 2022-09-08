Feroze Khan Speaks Out Against His Toxic On-Screen Characters

A star in every sense of the term, Feroze Khan is.

He is well-liked by the crowd and has a sizable female fan base.

After Khaani premiered, Feroze Khan and Sana Javed’s relationship gained popularity.

His most recent appearance alongside Sana Javed was in another highly successful drama, Aye Musht e Khaak, when Feroze’s character was the buzz of the town. The plot of Aye Musht e Khaak revolved around Feroze Khan’s portrayal of Mustajab as he underwent a spiritual awakening. However, Mustajab was initially a poisonous character who even punched a woman in one of the episodes, sparking a heated discussion on social media.

Additionally, Feroze defended the negative roles he has performed on television. He claimed that he only adopts a character if he is certain that it won’t be ultimately exalted. He cited instances in which both of his fictional characters—Khaani and Aye Musht e Khaak—were penalised for their transgressions.

