Fighter to kick off on November 15 with high-octane action

  • On November 15, 2022, production on the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film Fighter is scheduled to begin.
  • he movie will feature the country’s first aerial sequences.
  • Ramon Chibb, a former Army officer, collaborates with Siddharth Anand as he writes the script.
On November 15, 2022, production on the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film Fighter is scheduled to begin. After 2019’s War, this is the actor’s second project with director Siddharth Anand. As the concept revolves around the history of the Indian Air Force. The movie will feature the country’s first aerial sequences. Ramon Chibb, a former Army officer, collaborates with Siddharth Anand as he writes the script. He will contribute his military background to the script writing process and collaborate on the story with Anand.

Hrithik Roshan has begun his 12-week physical change for the film, according to a report in a daily. Actor is losing the weight he put on for Vikram Vedha. He will not only have a crew cut in the movie, but he will also go through training for the part of an air force pilot. The action scenes shall be as plausible and realistic as possible.

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will star in Fighter opening night on November 15. Dramatic and high-octane action scenes will be filmed. The movie will feature a lot of VFX. The movie will premiere on September 28, 2023.

Siddharth Anand, meanwhile, is presently working on the eagerly awaited movie Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham. On the other side, Hrithik Roshan has finished filming the Vikram Vedha Hindi version with Saif Ali Khan, which is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022. In addition to a movie with Prabhas, a remake of The Intern, Pathaan, and other projects, Deepika Padukone has a full schedule.

