Firdous Jamal clarifies controversial remark about Mahira Khan

Firdous Jamal occasionally draws criticism for making disparaging statements about popular actors. He had previously gotten into trouble over a statement he had made about Mahira Khan. His hasty remarks have caused a lot of embarrassment for his family.

He recently couldn’t help but criticize the seasoned actor Humayun Saeed’s acting abilities in an interview.

“Humayun Saeed has no acting skills, no voice, no character, no body language” he said.

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal recently appeared on Ahmed Ali Butt’s renowned chat show Super Over on Samaa TV. During the conversation, Ahmed brought up Firdous’ previous remarks, which rankled many celebrities. He enquired of the actor how young people should be taught to accept criticism.

“I don’t say anything to anybody on the basis of personal grudges,” Firdous Jamal explain. “I talk on the technical grounds, I don’t watch their work as a normal viewer because I, myself an artist.”

Advertisement

He went on further to explain the controversial statement he made about Mahira Khan.

“I criticize these actors as a technician and what I said about Mahira Khan earlier that she should do better roles is because we have a different concept of heroine in our society, we think of an 18-year-old girl as a heroine, there’s a difference in age (between a lady and a girl), I didn’t mean that she is old.”