Veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal is renowned for his exceptional acting abilities.

He once mentioned Mahira Khan’s age and acting abilities, which divided the business.

Ahmed Ali Butt had the chance to question the veteran actor about his comments about new actors.

Speaking about his assertion, Firdous Jamal said, “I don’t say anything to anybody on the basis of personal grudges, I talk on the technical grounds, I don’t watch the work as a normal viewer because I am an artist, I criticize actors as a technician and I said that she should do character roles because the concept of heroine in our society is different, we think an 18 years old girl as the heroine, there is that difference of age (between a lady and a girl), I didn’t meant that she’s an old woman, now I can’t become a college boy, it would look bad.”

