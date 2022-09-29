“First Love,” upcoming Japanese series teaser released on Netflix

The teaser for the upcoming Japanese drama “First Love” has just been made available on Netflix.

The show is scheduled to premiere on November 24, 2022.

First Love is based on a love narrative in which a couple looks back on their unforgettable first-love moments.

Netflix provides a huge selection of K-dramas to its viewers (Korean drama). However, a streaming juggernaut has plans to air J-dramas. (Drama in Japanese).

Kanchiku Yuri is the writer and director of the upcoming drama series.

Japanese singer and songwriter Hikaru Utada served as inspiration for the story of the drama First Love.

The series’ main characters are Mitsushima Hikari, Namik Harumach, Yagi Rikako, and Kido Taisei, while Nakao Akiyoshi, Araki Towa, Aoi Yamada, Hamada Gaku, Mukai Osamu, Iura Arata, and Koizumi Kyoko make up the supporting cast.

