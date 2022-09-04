Florence Pugh gets a big role in the MCU’s “Thunderbolts”
Florence Pugh will play the lead role in Thunderbolts. It is the...
The Wonder on Netflix, starring Florence Pugh, is receiving praise for its subject matter.
Nothing “would work quite as well” without Pugh’s performance, claims The Hollywood Reporter.
Pugh “commands the screen from her very first appearance, and we never doubt that anyone who attempts to interfere with her will be meeting a tough enemy,” it was further stated. Lib is by no means a model of virtue; she exhibits overt haughtiness, and her decisions are not always sound. However, there is never any doubt about her concern for the child, and we always support her in her efforts to secure their freedom.
