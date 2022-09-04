Netflix’s The Wonder stars Florence Pugh as 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, who claims to have eaten nothing for months.

British nurse Lib Wright (Pugh) is tasked with monitoring Anna and monitoring her health.

Joining her in the Irish Midlands is Will Byrne (Tom Burke), who’s insistent that someone is slipping food to Anna.

The Wonder on Netflix, starring Florence Pugh, is receiving praise for its subject matter.

Nothing “would work quite as well” without Pugh’s performance, claims The Hollywood Reporter.

Pugh “commands the screen from her very first appearance, and we never doubt that anyone who attempts to interfere with her will be meeting a tough enemy,” it was further stated. Lib is by no means a model of virtue; she exhibits overt haughtiness, and her decisions are not always sound. However, there is never any doubt about her concern for the child, and we always support her in her efforts to secure their freedom.

