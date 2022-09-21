Advertisement
Former cricketer Mohammed Amir welcomes baby girl

  • Mohammed Amir was barred from all forms of cricket in 2010 due to a match-fixing scandal.
  • He married Nargis in 2016.
  • Minsa and Zoya, two baby daughters, are a blessing for the couple.
Mohammad Amir is a well-known and well-respected Pakistani bowler who began his career in 2009 and won a lot of fans because to his outstanding play in numerous matches. Amir was barred from all forms of cricket by the PCB in 2010 due to a match-fixing scandal, but he eventually made a comeback in 2015. He married Nargis, a Pakistani woman of British birth, in 2016. Minsa and Zoya, two baby daughters, are a blessing for the couple.

Mohammed Amir recently announced that his fans and followers via his official Instagram account that Allah Almighty has blessed him with a second baby girl. “Allhamdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl Ayra Amir,” Amir wrote alongside a precious photo of the newborn baby girl.

 

A post shared by Mohammed Amir (@official.mamir)

In no time, admirers and famous people congratulated the cricket player in the comment area. Look at that!

