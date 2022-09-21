Former cricketer Mohammed Amir welcomes baby girl

Mohammed Amir was barred from all forms of cricket in 2010 due to a match-fixing scandal.

He married Nargis in 2016.

Minsa and Zoya, two baby daughters, are a blessing for the couple.

Advertisement

Mohammad Amir is a well-known and well-respected Pakistani bowler who began his career in 2009 and won a lot of fans because to his outstanding play in numerous matches. Amir was barred from all forms of cricket by the PCB in 2010 due to a match-fixing scandal, but he eventually made a comeback in 2015. He married Nargis, a Pakistani woman of British birth, in 2016. Minsa and Zoya, two baby daughters, are a blessing for the couple.

Mohammed Amir recently announced that his fans and followers via his official Instagram account that Allah Almighty has blessed him with a second baby girl. “Allhamdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl Ayra Amir,” Amir wrote alongside a precious photo of the newborn baby girl.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mohammed Amir (@official.mamir)

Advertisement

In no time, admirers and famous people congratulated the cricket player in the comment area. Look at that!

Advertisement

Also Read ‘My All Time Favourite’: Mohammed Amir shares pic with Preity Zinta Mohammed Amir is currently playing for Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL. The...