Former cricketer Mohammed Amir welcomes baby girl

Mohammad Amir is a well-known and well-respected Pakistani bowler who began his career in 2009 and won a lot of fans because to his outstanding play in numerous matches. Amir was barred from all forms of cricket by the PCB in 2010 due to a match-fixing scandal, but he eventually made a comeback in 2015. He married Nargis, a Pakistani woman of British birth, in 2016. Minsa and Zoya, two baby daughters, are a blessing for the couple.
Mohammed Amir recently announced that his fans and followers via his official Instagram account that Allah Almighty has blessed him with a second baby girl. “Allhamdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl Ayra Amir,” Amir wrote alongside a precious photo of the newborn baby girl.
In no time, admirers and famous people congratulated the cricket player in the comment area. Look at that!
