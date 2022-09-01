Friend of Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard “opportunist”

Doug Stanhope, 55, has previously spoken out in favor of Johnny Depp.

He claims that Amber appeared to ‘manipulate’ the actor.

In 2016 Amber filed for divorce but later abandoned her abuse claims against him.

Advertisement

The pal of Johnny Depp is commenting about Amber Heard.

In shocking allegations, Doug Stanhope referred to the late Hollywood superstar Depp’s ex-wife Amber as a “relentlessly scheming and insulting opportunist,” according to sources.

The comedian, 55, has previously spoken out in favor of Johnny, and in 2016 Amber sued him but eventually abandoned the case after he said that she had made up her abuse claims.

Doug has now provided more descriptions of his interactions with the couple, alleging that Amber appeared to ‘manipulate’ the actor by taking advantage of his vulnerable times.

In May 2016, only days before Amber filed for divorce, Johnny’s mother passed away. He remembered that time period.

Doug wrote this about his wife Amber Heard in his book No Encore for the Donkey: “His wife, Amber Heard, seemed to be f***ing with his head again, I guess exploiting this opportunity of his vulnerability to influence him even more, and harder.”

Advertisement

Amber appeared to have portrayed Johnny’s adoring placate. If you hadn’t personally experienced it, you would have witnessed the dreadful instability in this marriage directly through your own friends.

“Someone close to you who is trapped in an abusive relationship and won’t ever admit it, or if they do, they’ll blame it on any other factor or themselves and continue the abuse for worse.”

It was “nearly unimaginable to conceive that Johnny Depp, or someone that renowned, could be trapped in this kind of pit of the heart,” the speaker continued.

He concluded by striking Amber one last time, saying: “That someone of his standing would have to be tap dancing on the hour to dodge the s**t and hatred of a continuously plotting and insulting opportunist was at minimum discouraging.”

Early on in their divorce proceedings, in May 2016, Amber said that Johnny had physically abused her but Johnny denied this.

Amber filed a lawsuit against Doug for defamation after Doug wrote an opinion piece in which he claimed the actress had blackmailed the actor with bogus allegations of domestic abuse.

Advertisement

Also Read Can Amber Heard ‘expect’ to win Johnny Depp’s appeal? Amber's possibilities of succeeding in the Depp's appeal case. Observations were made...