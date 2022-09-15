List of royal members involved in Queen’s lying-in-state procession

Thousands of people came to see the Queen for the last time as she was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

After her passing triggered an outpouring of grief, the public will have the chance to pay their condolences.

Members of the Queen’s family, including the King, his sons, and some of the less well-known ones, followed her coffin.

Here is all the information you require regarding the attendees.

Who followed during the procession?

On September 14th, a procession headed toward Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace.

The coffin was moved through downtown London on a gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, where the monarch was to lay in state.

As thousands gathered to pay their respects, some royals followed the Queen on her farewell exit from the castle.

This afternoon’s procession included King Charles III, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex.

Along with the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon, Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will follow the procession.

The Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Sussex, the Princess of Wales, and the Queen Consort all drove.

For how long is the Queen lying in state?



She will remain at Westminster Hall for four days following the procession on Wednesday before her funeral on Monday, September 19, giving members of the public an opportunity to pay their respects.

Parliament declared: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, September 14, until the morning of Monday, September 19.”

However, the process to carry the Queen’s body to London started on Sunday when her Balmoral gamekeepers moved her casket to a hearse that took her to Edinburgh.

Operation Unicorn, which runs concurrently with Operation London Bridge, the major strategy for the Queen’s death, is the plan for if she passed away while she was in Scotland.

This indicated that she had already been lying in state for 24 hours as of Monday, September 12, in Edinburgh’s St. Giles Cathedral.

From Monday, people could pay their respects at the church in the heart of the city where she is resting. Service was also provided.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s lying in state will end at 6.30 am on the day of the funeral, and the coffin will be carried in a procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

At 11 a.m., the service is scheduled to begin. More information about the ceremony will be made public when it is time, but Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, is anticipated to preside over it.

On the day of the funeral, there will be a national two-minute moment of silence at noon.