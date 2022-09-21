Furqan Qureshi, wife Sabrina sparks rumors of splitting

Furqan Qureshi, wife Sabrina sparks rumors of splitting

Articles
Advertisement
Furqan Qureshi, wife Sabrina sparks rumors of splitting
Advertisement

The marital equation of actor Furqan Qureshi and wife Sabrina Naqvi is being speculated about on social media. following the couple’s unfollowing on Instagram

In December 2016, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor married model Sabrina Naqvi. Furqan has deleted all of his photos with her, and she has deleted all of her photos with him.

Is Furqan Qureshi & Sabrina Furqan's Marriage in Trouble

Is Furqan Qureshi & Sabrina Furqan's Marriage in Trouble

Sabrina has not changed her surname, but she has stopped following Furqan.

Advertisement

Furqan Qureshi is a Pakistani television actor known for his roles in Urdu television serials such as Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Ishq Tamasha, Meray Paas Tum Ho and Raqs-e-Bismil.

Is Furqan Qureshi & Sabrina Furqan's Marriage in Trouble

Is Furqan Qureshi & Sabrina Furqan's Marriage in Trouble

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story