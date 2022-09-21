Furqan Qureshi, wife Sabrina sparks rumors of splitting

The marital equation of actor Furqan Qureshi and wife Sabrina Naqvi is being speculated about on social media. following the couple’s unfollowing on Instagram
In December 2016, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor married model Sabrina Naqvi. Furqan has deleted all of his photos with her, and she has deleted all of her photos with him.
Sabrina has not changed her surname, but she has stopped following Furqan.
Furqan Qureshi is a Pakistani television actor known for his roles in Urdu television serials such as Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Ishq Tamasha, Meray Paas Tum Ho and Raqs-e-Bismil.
