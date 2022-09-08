Future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remains unknown after Queen’s death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the first to speak with Oprah Winfrey

The late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain passed away on Thursday in Scotland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are sixth in line to the British throne.

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana now have the title of prince and princess.

The late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain passed away on Thursday in Scotland. As Prince Charles takes the throne and Prince William receives new titles, the pressing question of what will happen to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remains.

Even though Prince Harry’s father Charles is now the ruler and will be referred to as King Charles III, The Evening Standard reports that there won’t be any significant title changes for the Sussexes.

Prince Harry is still known as King Charles’ son, but Prince William is now also known as the Duke of Cornwall in addition to his former position as the Duke of Cambridge.

However, Prince Harry has advanced in the line of succession and is currently sixth in line.

But given that Prince Harry’s children are now the monarch’s grandchildren, more significant adjustments are anticipated for them.

Despite not having been born with the title of prince or princess, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana now have it because their grandfather Charles is the current King.

At this moment, it is unknown if Prince Harry and Meghan’s children would ever use or forego their formal titles of prince and princess.

When Prince Harry and Meghan visited the UK in June to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it is believed that they last spoke with the monarch at that time.

