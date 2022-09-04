‘Future of Virgin River’ actors are break down by Netflix execs

Advertisement
  • Virgin River will continue after season five.
  • I feel like there is a lot more storytelling to offer us.
  • Currently Mel and Jack are the only characters on the show.
Virgin River, a lighthearted sitcom on Netflix, will continue after season five, according to the network’s executives.

I believe we absolutely envision greater durability and growth with the program, Netflix drama head Jinny Howe said during a conversation with media.

“I feel like there is a lot more storytelling to offer us,” she continued, “based on what we’re witnessing with season four and the anticipation for season five.”

She also made a suggestion that, in the near future, the narrative might stop being concerned with the lives of Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan, the two primary protagonists.

We’re paying very close attention, realizing that this is tremendously rich universe of characters and that people can’t seem to get enough, myself included. It will be intriguing to see which characters continue to break out and fans demand more of.

While Mel and Jack are the only characters on the show, numerous new ones have been added along with other plots.

This creates the prospect that the show will return for several seasons with other characters playing major roles.

