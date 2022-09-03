Gauri Khan arrives at Mumbai airport, looks stunning in black

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri was snapped at the Mumbai airport with daughter Suhana.

The couple had jetted off to an undisclosed location a couple of days ago.

Shah Rukh Khan partakes in a monstrous fan following in Bollywood as well as across the globe.

Fans love to get every one of the insights regarding his motion pictures and furthermore about his own life.

This implies the entertainer as well as his better half Gauri Khan and his 3 children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan get a ton of notice too.

In the photos, we can see Gauri Khan wearing a dark outfit with a superb dark belt. She layered it with an earthy colored coat with dark collars. She tied her hair in a tight bun.

Gauri wore dark huge shades and finished her look with dark conventional footwear. We need to concede that Shah Rukh Khan’s better half looked very smart.

In the mean time, Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s dream show Zero close by Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Following a long term break, he is returning back on the cinema with three major movies specifically Pathaan coordinated by Sidharth Anand and co-featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan coordinated by Atlee and co-featuring Nayanthara and Dunki coordinated by Rajkumar Hirani and co-featuring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

His little girl Suhana Khan will before long make her acting presentation in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will likewise deliver in 2023.

