Gauri Khan look gorgeous as she attends event in black dress

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, an interior designer, was present at a jewelry brand’s launch event on Saturday in Mumbai.

Gauri looked stunning at the occasion in a beautiful black outfit.

On social media, she received a lot of feedback from supporters, some of whom referred to her as the “queen.”

“Her in black,” a fan commented alongside heart eye emojis in a comment on a video of Gauri Khan uploaded by a paparazzi account on Instagram. A second person remarked, “Beauty in black.” In the comment sections, many people used the words “beautiful” and “amazing,” while others used the heart and fire emojis.

She recently traveled to Dubai with her daughter Suhana Khan and her pals. Gauri had shown Suhana and their pals Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor glimpses of her vacation. Gauri had previously announced that she would be appearing on season 7 of Karan Johar’s talk program Koffee With Karan, but without her spouse.

Seema Sajdej, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast members who are also Gauri’s pals, will also be there. She has now appeared on the Koffee Couch twice; her first appearance was alongside Shah Rukh, Hrithik Roshan, and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

A preview of Gauri’s next reality program Dream Homes With Gauri Khan was also revealed by her. She had posted a preview of her upcoming show’s premiere episode, which starred her friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The show’s forthcoming episodes will feature celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and more. YouTube and the Mirchi Plus app will both stream the program.