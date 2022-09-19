Gauri Khan reveals why she didn’t go on Koffee With Karan for 17 years

Gauri Khan will make her second appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey will join her for the episode.

She revealed that she had not received an invitation from Karan in the previous 17 years.

Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, will return for season 7 of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan after making her debut in 2005. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, stars of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2, will join her on the “Koffee Couch.” KJo published the promo video for Gauri, Maheep, and Bhavana earlier today. The celebrity wife has since explained why she hasn’t appeared on Koffee With Karan in the past 17 years.

Gauri revealed that she had not received an invitation from Karan in the previous 17 years. She said, “I think he has never asked me. In 18 years, he has asked me once. Maybe he didn’t ask me, I don’t even remember, it’s been so many years. He is a friend and it was even more fun because I was coming with Maheep and Bhavana and I knew that it’s going to be a lot of gup shup (gossip), chat, and fun.”

She also claimed that KJo had succeeded in obtaining “juicy gossip” from her and her friends for the episode. Gauri expressed excitement about getting ready for the show. “You’ve to be glam when you’re with Karan. Otherwise, he just won’t take you on his show. So it was fun, getting ready, sitting there with your friends, chatting. I enjoyed it,” she added.

Gauri is making her second appearance; the first time, she was spotted with Sussane Khan, the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

However, this is Maheep and Bhavana’s first appearance on the chat programme. The episode starring the trio will debut on September 22, 2022.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the first guests on the brand-new season of Koffee With Karan, which debuted on July 7, 2022.

