Gauri Khan appear on Koffee With Karan without Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan will join Karan Johar on his seventh season of Koffee With Karan.

Her daughter Suhana is allegedly making her chat show debut this season.

The eleventh episode of the new season will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gauri Khan is a film producer, designer, and the spouse of Shah Rukh Khan, will shortly join Karan Johar on his seventh season of the well-liked discussion show Koffee With Karan. In a recent interview, she specifically mentioned who will be sitting next to her on the couch, confirming her appearance. She may have finally spoken out about the arrest of her son Aryan Khan in the show, according to some earlier media sources.

In 2005, Gauri Khan made her debut on Koffee With Karan. She and Karan Johar get along well. In addition to Gauri, her daughter Suhana Khan is allegedly making her chat show debut this season. Although Suhana, a debutante, has not been confirmed to appear, Gauri just said that she will be attending the show without Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri was questioned about how thrilled she was to sit on the Koffee couch. Without saying anything more, she replied, “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.”

Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will all join Gauri on Koffee With Karan.

In the meantime, Katrina Kaif and her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter were the last famous people to appear on the show. Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor will join Karan Johar on the show on Thursday. The eleventh episode of the new season will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

