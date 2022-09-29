Advertisement
Gemma Atkinson gave opinion on Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Articles
  • Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on September 21.
  • The 10-part drama tells the tales of 17 victims of serial killer.
  • Some viewers were unable to finish the first episode due to gruesome images.
The public has been awestruck by Netflix’s Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer Story, including Gemma Atkinson, who recently revealed her opinion on the most recent episode of the programme.

Since its September 21 premiere, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix has drawn a tonne of interest from viewers.

The crimes committed by the infamous killer, Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 boys and men between the late 1970s and the early 1990s, are the focus of the autobiographical programme.

Gemma Atkinson, a British actress and model, wrote on Instagram that the series gave her “literal chills.”

“What the hell? I’m on episode 6, thoughts? And those police! Having SO many opportunities to catch him. How awful it must have been/still be for the victims of those families to go through and now relive it all,” said in the post.

According to Mirror, some viewers became so fatigued by the pictures that they were unable to finish the gruesome first episode.

“The story of Jeffrey Dahmer is absolutely insane, got me sick to my stomach.” one viewer remarked.

The following was tweeted by another user: “Watching this series on ⁦Netflix. Dahmer acting is outstanding, but I absolutely appreciate the victim’s stories this dude was beyond sick.”

Evan Peters is the major character in the ten-episode thriller drama, which tells the tales of victims and explains why their cases were delayed in receiving justice.

Also Read

Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story based on serial killers
Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story based on serial killers

Netflix has premiered a new series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The...

