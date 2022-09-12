Genelia D’Souza pens a heartwarming birthday note for brother

Actress Genelia D’Souza had us tear up this time with a heartfelt birthday message for her brother Nigel D’Souza.

Actress Genelia D’Souza, known for her humorous videos that leave people in splits, had us tear up this time with a heartfelt birthday message for her brother Nigel D’Souza. She posted a joyful image of her and her brother on Instagram.

The actress included a sentimental note with the photo. When Genelia’s brother was born, she remembered being the most thrilled. She continued by describing herself as the “luckiest sister.”

Genelia wrote, “Dearest Nigu Pigu, Mama says from the minute you were born, I was most excited, like I got the best gift in the entire world and honestly then I was just all of 2years.. I don’t think ever since, anything has changed, I’m as excited about you, as I was then and I think it’s that crazy feeling that will last a lifetime because that’s how precious you are.. They say count your blessings.. I count you 365 days of the year because I’m the luckiest sister to have the biggest blessing in you 💚💚💚 Happy Birthday @nigeldsouza12 Keep being the most amazing boy you are💚.”

His brother replied, “Thanks soo much Gens 🤗 For being a guide, support & backing me up even when I fall short 🙇‍♂️ The kids have a good example to follow in you , even if they little naughty like Joey Mama 🙈 Love you Gens 🤗.” Have a look:

Her brother Nigel posted a photo of his birthday party with the entire family. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, and their children Riaan and Rahyl were also there. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Sunday Funday with family ❤️.”

Riteish too posted a sweet birthday wish for Nigel and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Nigel have a stupendous one brother. From all the D boys.”