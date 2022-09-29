Advertisement
Georgina Rodriguez reveals worst moment of her life

Georgina Rodriguez reveals worst moment of her life

Articles
Georgina Rodriguez reveals worst moment of her life

Georgina Rodriguez reveals worst moment of her life

  • Georgina Rodriguez will discuss her loss in the second season of I Am Georgina.
  • She talk about how she dealt with the death of her newborn boy twin.
  • She signed a contract with Netflix to star in follow-up series.
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, plans to discuss the “most worst moment” of her life, in the second season of her popular reality programme.

The 28-year-old model will talk about how she dealt with the death of her newborn boy twin in April of this year and how she went on with her life.

According to reports, Rodriguez, who is also an influencer, signed a contract with Netflix at the beginning of the year to star in a follow-up series.

In April, she will discuss her tragic loss in I Am Georgina. It will play a significant role in the second season, according to Alvaro Diaz, Director of Entertainment for Netflix Spain.

The pair stated in a statement that they were experiencing the “greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

At a Spanish TV and radio film festival, Rodriguez gave journalists a sneak peek of what she will say about the drama, saying, “Life has gifted me so much in such a short space of time. This year I’ve experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant.”

She added by saying, “A big piece of my heart shattered and I asked myself how I could carry on. I had the answer nearer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children and there I saw the only way of doing it, being all together.”

One of the two kids she has with Ronaldo is Bella Esmeralda, the twin sister of Rodriguez who is still alive. The pair also has twins Eva and Mateo as well as Cristiano Jr.

Also Read

Georgina Rodriguez visits a sacred site in Portugal
Georgina Rodriguez visits a sacred site in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, surprised everyone by visiting the Portuguese shrine...

