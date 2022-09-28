Georgina Rodriguez sets internet ablaze with her gorgeous photos

Georgina Rodriguez visits a sacred site in Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, surprised everyone by visiting the Portuguese shrine...
Georgina Rodríguez is a Spanish model. She was born on January 27, 1995, in Jaca, a city in northeastern Spain. She began her career as a waitress back in her hometown during her teenage days. Rodríguez, who is pursuing a career in modeling, is also a trained dancer.
The 28-year-old Argentine beauty put on an impressive display in a sporty figure, inspiring serious style envy among her fans.
She shared the photos with the caption, “Paz, calma y espiritualidad.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 11,548,572 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the model.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.