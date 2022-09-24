Gerard Pique: Shakira is playing victim to exact revenge on him

Gerard Pique does not enjoy Shakira’s interview with Elle Magazine.

The singer described their split as one of the “darkest hours” of her life.

Pique thinks Shakira is trying to make him look like a victim in front of the media.

Gerard Pique apparently feels irritated, following his ex-girlfriend Shakira’s most recent interview, in which she described their split and called it the “darkest hours” of her life.

The Barcelona midfielder did not enjoy the Waka Waka hitmaker’s interview with Elle Magazine because he thinks the singer is acting like a victim in front of the media.

Shakira revealed in her interview with the magazine that she put her career in “second gear” in order to relocate to Spain so Pique could play football.

However, the footballer believes that the singer is seeking revenge by making such statements, according to La Vanguardia and Marca Magazine.

Shakira’s comments reportedly irritate Pique, who thinks she intends for everyone to view her as the victim in this scenario.

According to the source, Shakira revealed that she was the one who took time away from the family to care for the kids, and the sports star is upset about this.

According to a source close to Pique, “Everyone who knows him knows that even if he has gone out for a few nights out drinking, he has always combined that with his business, but also with taking care of his family.”

When he is not working, the source continued, “He takes his children to school, to extracurricular activities, on trips and spends all the time with them when he is not working.”