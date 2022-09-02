Ghislaine Maxwell has been given a luxurious job in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have landed a prestigious position in the penitentiary.

The convicted sex trafficker now works in the legal department at Florida’s FCI Tallahassee.

She works at a desk job coordinating the distribution of legal forms in her spare time.

The socialite works in a matching khaki trousers and shirt.

“They joke she has done a Shawshank Redemption and landed on her feet with her library gig.

“There are girls inside who have washed thousands of floors, peeled thousands of vegetables, done all manner of things, including keeping their noses clean, hoping for such a gig. Yet Ghislaine is gifted it.”

The source added: “She is highly intelligent. The IQ of most of in there, you can imagine, is low, but all the girls know you have to earn the right for such a job.”

