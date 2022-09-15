Advertisement
Edition: English
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted getting cozy in public

Articles
  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted together for the first time at an exclusive New York Fashion Week party.
  • Pictures of the couple have gone viral on social media.
  • Rumours about the two datings began to circulate when they were seen in each other’s company during the July opening of the Ned.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were pictured together for the first time just one day after reports indicated they were dating!

According to reports, the rumoured celebrity couple was hanging out with a group of friends at an exclusive party during New York Fashion Week.

The media has now obtained images from the event that have gone viral on social media. The pictures show Leo and Gigi seated beside each other, leaning close to talk. The couple apparently tried to keep a low profile and avoid drawing too much attention throughout the ceremony.

Check out the posts below:

They mainly hang out with their pals, but they have gone on dates as a couple.

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships, he doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow,” a source informed the portal.

Hadid and DiCaprio had met a few times before, but it had never been romantic. They were first seen together in 2019 at Art Basel in Miami with Hadid’s sister Bella and Kendall Jenner.

Rumours about the two datings began to circulate when they were seen in each other’s company during the July opening of the Ned, Akiva’s fancy new members-only club in Manhattan.

