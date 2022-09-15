Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted getting cozy in public

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted together for the first time at an exclusive New York Fashion Week party.

Pictures of the couple have gone viral on social media.

Rumours about the two datings began to circulate when they were seen in each other’s company during the July opening of the Ned.

According to reports, the rumoured celebrity couple was hanging out with a group of friends at an exclusive party during New York Fashion Week.

The media has now obtained images from the event that have gone viral on social media. The pictures show Leo and Gigi seated beside each other, leaning close to talk. The couple apparently tried to keep a low profile and avoid drawing too much attention throughout the ceremony.

Check out the posts below:

A qualidade de centavos! Leonardo DiCaprio e Gigi Hadid juntos em Nova York. pic.twitter.com/YCYnDtICdh Advertisement — LDBR Mídias (@LDBRmidia) September 14, 2022

OMFG LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND GIGI HADID!!! pic.twitter.com/RuTVK8z7is — ʟᴏɪᴅᴀ (@LDCOSTIGAN) September 14, 2022

This is so ridiculous. Leonardo DiCaprio breaks up with Camila Morrone, people make fun that it's because she's 25 and very old and quickly rumors and pictures pop up that he's in a relationship with Gigi Hadid that she's 27. PR in Hollywood is crazy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PgYF19AlPI — Ema_Pereira (@Erika_MPP) September 14, 2022

Advertisement Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid first pictures together getting cozy in public amid rumors of romance since june 2022 pic.twitter.com/4TpwGgCBtr — margot elise (@margotfile) September 14, 2022

They mainly hang out with their pals, but they have gone on dates as a couple.

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships, he doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow,” a source informed the portal.

Hadid and DiCaprio had met a few times before, but it had never been romantic. They were first seen together in 2019 at Art Basel in Miami with Hadid’s sister Bella and Kendall Jenner.

