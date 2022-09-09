Gigi Hadid enjoys karaoke with her friend Serena Williams

Gigi Hadid has revealed that she enjoys doing karaoke night with her best friend and tennis star Serena Williams.

The 27-year-old supermodel appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show on Thursday.

Gigi also promoted her brand Guest in Residence – a collection of cashmere clothing.

Gigi Hadid recently stated in a chat programme that she enjoys karaoke nights with her close friend as well as tennis great Serena Williams.

According to the Daily Mail, the supermodel went on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Thursday and told how she spent her weekends with her now-retired sporting pal.

“Mostly karaoke. Serena is a karaoke superstar. “But I enjoy a Disney song like ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,'” she said Jimmy.

The model also stated that she was “excited” to watch Serena play tennis at the US Open because she took it “very personally.”

“When I get there I’m a wreck! I think that she can really feel that I’m there supporting her. I just try to send a supportive message to her,” stated the 27-year-old

In the meantime, Gigi pushed her cashmere apparel line, Guest in Residence.

