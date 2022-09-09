Gigi Hadid enjoys karaoke with her friend Serena Williams

Gigi Hadid enjoys karaoke with her friend Serena Williams

Articles
Advertisement
Gigi Hadid enjoys karaoke with her friend Serena Williams

Gigi Hadid enjoys karaoke with her friend Serena Williams

Advertisement
  • Gigi Hadid has revealed that she enjoys doing karaoke night with her best friend and tennis star Serena Williams.
  • The 27-year-old supermodel appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show on Thursday.
  • Gigi also promoted her brand Guest in Residence – a collection of cashmere clothing.
Advertisement

Gigi Hadid recently stated in a chat programme that she enjoys karaoke nights with her close friend as well as tennis great Serena Williams.

According to the Daily Mail, the supermodel went on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Thursday and told how she spent her weekends with her now-retired sporting pal.

“Mostly karaoke. Serena is a karaoke superstar. “But I enjoy a Disney song like ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,'” she said Jimmy.

The model also stated that she was “excited” to watch Serena play tennis at the US Open because she took it “very personally.”

“When I get there I’m a wreck! I think that she can really feel that I’m there supporting her. I just try to send a supportive message to her,” stated the 27-year-old

In the meantime, Gigi pushed her cashmere apparel line, Guest in Residence.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story